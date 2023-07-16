Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on July 16 at 1:37 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 67.9% of his games this year (55 of 81), with more than one hit 20 times (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 32 games this season (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.264
|AVG
|.268
|.322
|OBP
|.313
|.540
|SLG
|.436
|25
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|22
|34/13
|K/BB
|24/8
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday, July 7 against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.24), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
