Nick Ahmed is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 7 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .226.

In 52.2% of his games this year (24 of 46), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Ahmed has had an RBI in nine games this season (19.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.5%).

In 11 of 46 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .323 AVG .132 .389 OBP .145 .431 SLG .221 5 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 23/1 3 SB 1

