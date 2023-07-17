The Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano take the field at T-Mobile Park against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 18th in baseball with 104 total home runs.

Seattle's .388 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (410 total runs).

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.169).

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Minnesota is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored 400 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.1 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Twins pitchers have a 1.172 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Gilbert is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.

Gilbert will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

In one of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, July 8.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins - Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins - Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins - Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Kevin Gausman 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease

