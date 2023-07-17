The MLB slate today is not one to miss. The outings include the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Baltimore Orioles (57-35) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-39)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 12 HR, 40 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 12 HR, 40 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.286 AVG, 27 HR, 65 RBI)

BAL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -118 -102 9.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (45-48)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.281 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

CLE Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -126 +107 9

The Cincinnati Reds (50-44) play the San Francisco Giants (52-41)

The Giants will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

SF Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -150 +128 10

The St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) play the Miami Marlins (53-42)

The Marlins will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.280 AVG, 20 HR, 64 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.280 AVG, 20 HR, 64 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.380 AVG, 3 HR, 43 RBI)

MIA Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -111 -109 8.5

The Texas Rangers (55-39) face the Tampa Bay Rays (60-36)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 12 HR, 58 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 12 HR, 58 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.278 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

TB Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -125 +105 9

The Chicago Cubs (43-49) take on the Washington Nationals (37-56)

The Nationals will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 48 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 48 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.299 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)

CHC Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -143 +122 9

The Kansas City Royals (27-67) take on the Detroit Tigers (41-51)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.259 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.259 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

DET Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -131 +112 9.5

The Los Angeles Angels (46-48) face the New York Yankees (50-44)

The Yankees will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.301 AVG, 34 HR, 73 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.301 AVG, 34 HR, 73 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.261 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)

LAA Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -131 +111 9

The Seattle Mariners (46-46) play the Minnesota Twins (48-46)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.250 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.250 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 11 HR, 40 RBI)

SEA Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -139 +118 7

The Oakland Athletics (25-70) take on the Boston Red Sox (50-44)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.244 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.244 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.259 AVG, 23 HR, 73 RBI)

BOS Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -158 +135 8.5

