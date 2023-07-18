Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .230 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 27 of 54 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 54), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (24.1%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.6%) he had more than one.
- In 20 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.273
|AVG
|.189
|.309
|OBP
|.232
|.477
|SLG
|.311
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|23/5
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Elder (7-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.