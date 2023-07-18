On Tuesday, Carson Kelly (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .188.
  • Kelly has picked up a hit in six of 16 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Kelly has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.037 AVG .381
.071 OBP .391
.037 SLG .571
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
9/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
