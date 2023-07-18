Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Carson Kelly (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .188.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in six of 16 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Kelly has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.037
|AVG
|.381
|.071
|OBP
|.391
|.037
|SLG
|.571
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
