The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .257.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 78th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 55 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (18.9%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (41.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (14.4%).

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (46.7%), including three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .268 AVG .246 .354 OBP .302 .554 SLG .439 26 XBH 19 11 HR 7 29 RBI 29 34/22 K/BB 32/14 3 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings