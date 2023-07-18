Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .257.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 78th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 55 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (18.9%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (41.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (14.4%).
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (46.7%), including three games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.268
|AVG
|.246
|.354
|OBP
|.302
|.554
|SLG
|.439
|26
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|29
|34/22
|K/BB
|32/14
|3
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Elder (7-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 11th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 59th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.