Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 92 hits and an OBP of .362, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 60 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 19.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (19.5%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|39
|.276
|AVG
|.301
|.351
|OBP
|.376
|.517
|SLG
|.562
|20
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|21
|38/16
|K/BB
|33/16
|10
|SB
|16
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8).
