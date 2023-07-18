Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 92 hits and an OBP of .362, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 60 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 19.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.8% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (19.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 39 .276 AVG .301 .351 OBP .376 .517 SLG .562 20 XBH 21 10 HR 8 27 RBI 21 38/16 K/BB 33/16 10 SB 16

Braves Pitching Rankings