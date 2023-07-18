Bryce Elder gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+170). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 94 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 26-18 20-18 32-24 37-29 15-13

