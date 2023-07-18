How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
The Atlanta Braves versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Corbin Carroll.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 106 home runs.
- Arizona is ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 458 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.333 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Davies (1-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday, July 9 in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 11 starts this season.
- Davies will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Mitch Keller
|7/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|7/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|José Berríos
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Chris Bassitt
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Bryce Elder
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Charlie Morton
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Spencer Strider
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ben Lively
|7/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|7/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.