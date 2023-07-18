Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (61-31) and Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, July 18 at Truist Park. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +155. The contest's total has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (7-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-5, 6.37 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 79 times and won 53, or 67.1%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 24-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (77.4% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +600 - 3rd

