Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Braves on July 18, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 26 bases.
- He's slashing .288/.362/.538 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 16 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 47 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .282/.361/.489 so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2) for his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Elder has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8).
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|3.1
|6
|7
|7
|0
|4
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 123 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 43 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .333/.414/.593 so far this season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 92 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .258/.360/.573 on the year.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
