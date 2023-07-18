The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .276 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 walks.

In 42 of 76 games this year (55.3%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.6%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has an RBI in 22 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .215 AVG .353 .320 OBP .468 .331 SLG .510 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 27/20 K/BB 18/20 6 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings