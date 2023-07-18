Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .246 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 33 of 60 games this season (55.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 60 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (18.3%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (24 of 60), with two or more runs three times (5.0%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.263
|AVG
|.221
|.306
|OBP
|.358
|.421
|SLG
|.247
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|29/7
|K/BB
|17/13
|14
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Elder (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
