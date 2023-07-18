The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Blue Jays.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 75.6% of his games this season (65 of 86), with more than one hit 23 times (26.7%).

He has homered in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

In 30 games this year (34.9%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 53.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (16.3%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .285 AVG .280 .360 OBP .363 .479 SLG .500 18 XBH 17 6 HR 9 19 RBI 28 32/18 K/BB 32/20 3 SB 3

