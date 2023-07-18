Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Blue Jays.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 75.6% of his games this season (65 of 86), with more than one hit 23 times (26.7%).
- He has homered in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30 games this year (34.9%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 53.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (16.3%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.285
|AVG
|.280
|.360
|OBP
|.363
|.479
|SLG
|.500
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|28
|32/18
|K/BB
|32/20
|3
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 11th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 59th.
