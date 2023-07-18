Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After hitting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .270.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 25th in slugging.
- In 68.3% of his games this season (56 of 82), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (25.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (17.1%), homering in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (15.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (36.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.264
|AVG
|.276
|.322
|OBP
|.323
|.540
|SLG
|.441
|25
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|22
|34/13
|K/BB
|24/8
|2
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 96 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 11th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 59th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.