After hitting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .270.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 25th in slugging.

In 68.3% of his games this season (56 of 82), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (25.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (17.1%), homering in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 39.0% of his games this season, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (15.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (36.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .264 AVG .276 .322 OBP .323 .540 SLG .441 25 XBH 13 9 HR 6 32 RBI 22 34/13 K/BB 24/8 2 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings