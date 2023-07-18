On Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Connecticut Sun (15-5) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (4-15). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Sun matchup.

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-7.5) 162.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-7.5) 162.5 -350 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-6.5) 162.5 -300 +225 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have compiled a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mercury have compiled a 5-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Connecticut has been favored by 7.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 19 games have hit the over.
  • In the Mercury's 18 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

