Mercury vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 18
On Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Connecticut Sun (15-5) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (4-15). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Sun matchup.
Mercury vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-7.5)
|162.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Sun (-7.5)
|162.5
|-350
|+240
|Tipico
|Sun (-6.5)
|162.5
|-300
|+225
Mercury vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have compiled a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mercury have compiled a 5-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- Connecticut has been favored by 7.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 19 games have hit the over.
- In the Mercury's 18 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
