The Phoenix Mercury (4-15) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Connecticut Sun (15-5) on Tuesday, July 18 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

The Mercury enter this game after a 98-72 loss to the Aces on Tuesday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is the Mercury's top scorer (19.5 points per game, seventh in WNBA) and assist person (1.7), and contributes 6.6 rebounds.

Diana Taurasi gives the Mercury 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. She also posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Michaela Onyenwere is posting 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 45% of her shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Sug Sutton is posting a team-best 5.1 assists per game. And she is producing 8.6 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 39.5% of her shots from the field.

Moriah Jefferson is posting 9.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 42.4% of her shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Mercury vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -7.5 162.5

