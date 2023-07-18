A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on display when DeWanna Bonner (18.3 points per game, 11th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (15-5) travel to face Brittney Griner (19.5, seventh) and the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sun

Phoenix puts up only 2.4 fewer points per game (76.7) than Connecticut gives up to opponents (79.1).

Phoenix's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

The Mercury have put together a 4-6 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 43.1% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (31.2%) is only 0.6 percentage points higher than opponents of Connecticut are averaging (30.6%).

The Mercury are 4-8 when shooting above 30.6% as a team from three-point range.

Connecticut and Phoenix rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 3.9 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

While the Mercury are scoring 76.7 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 75.6 points per contest.

Phoenix is scoring 75.6 points per contest in its last 10 games, which is 1.1 fewer points than its average for the season (76.7).

The Mercury are making 5.7 threes per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.7 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (6.4). Additionally, they sport a worse three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (29.7%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (31.2%).

Mercury Injuries