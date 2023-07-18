Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
The Connecticut Sun (15-5) will visit Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, July 18. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET.
Connecticut, led by Tiffany Hayes with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, picked up an 84-72 win versus Chicago in their last game. DeWanna Bonner added 21 points and six rebounds. Led by Michaela Onyenwere (18 PTS, 53.8 FG%) and Brittney Griner (13 PTS, 66.7 FG%), Phoenix ended its last matchup losing 98-72 against Las Vegas.
Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!
Sun vs. Mercury Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+260 to win)
- What's the spread?: Sun (-8.5)
- What's the over/under?: 162.5
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Mercury Season Stats
- On offense, the Mercury are the worst squad in the league (76.7 points per game). On defense, they are ninth (85.8 points allowed per game).
- In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.1 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (34.5).
- This season the Mercury are ranked fifth in the league in assists at 19.7 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in committing them (15.9 per game). And it is worst in forcing them (12.2 per game).
- The Mercury are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.2%).
- Giving up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 35% from downtown, Phoenix is ninth and ninth in the league, respectively, in those categories.
Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.
Mercury Home/Away Splits
- In 2023 the Mercury are putting up more points at home (77.9 per game) than away (75.7). And they are allowing less at home (81.7) than away (89.6).
- Phoenix grabs more rebounds per game at home (30.7) than away (29.5), and gives up fewer rebounds at home (32.6) than away (36.3).
- The Mercury average 1.1 more assists per game at home (20.3) than away (19.2).
- This season Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (16.8 per game) than on the road (15.2). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.1) than away (12.2).
- This season the Mercury are draining fewer 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.5). However they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).
- At home Phoenix allows 7.2 treys per game, 1.3 fewer than on the road (8.5). It allows 35.7% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.3% higher than on the road (34.4%).
Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Mercury have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won twice.
- The Mercury have not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.
- Against the spread, Phoenix is 5-13-0 this year.
- Phoenix has won once ATS (1-4) as a 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Mercury.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.