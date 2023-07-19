Alek Thomas and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Braves.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Read More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while batting .235.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 28 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 55), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (23.6%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.5%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including five multi-run games (9.1%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .273 AVG .200 .309 OBP .240 .477 SLG .316 10 XBH 7 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 24/5 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings