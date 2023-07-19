Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carson Kelly -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Read More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .192.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in 41.2% of his 17 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 17 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.037
|AVG
|.360
|.071
|OBP
|.370
|.037
|SLG
|.520
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.20), 54th in WHIP (1.356), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
