Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) against the Braves.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .262 with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 56 of 91 games this season (61.5%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 18 games this year (19.8%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.256
|.354
|OBP
|.313
|.554
|SLG
|.477
|26
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|34
|34/22
|K/BB
|33/15
|3
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (10-6) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.20), 54th in WHIP (1.356), and 16th in K/9 (10).
