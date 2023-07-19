Christian Walker -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) against the Braves.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .262 with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 56 of 91 games this season (61.5%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this year (19.8%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .256 .354 OBP .313 .554 SLG .477 26 XBH 21 11 HR 9 29 RBI 34 34/22 K/BB 33/15 3 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings