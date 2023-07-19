Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (61-32) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on July 19.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (10-6, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (5-5, 4.98 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (49%) in those contests.

Arizona has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (474 total, five per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule