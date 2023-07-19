Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will meet Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+180). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 10 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 24, or 49%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has played as an underdog of +180 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 43 of its 95 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 27-18 20-18 33-24 38-29 15-13

