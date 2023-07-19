The Atlanta Braves versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Sean Murphy and Corbin Carroll.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 109 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 474 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.337 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (5-5) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Nelson has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Zach Davies Carmen Mlodzinski 7/14/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Ryne Nelson José Berríos 7/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Chris Bassitt 7/16/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves W 16-13 Away Zach Davies Bryce Elder 7/19/2023 Braves - Away Ryne Nelson Charlie Morton 7/20/2023 Braves - Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds - Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds - Away Zach Davies Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Nelson Miles Mikolas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.