On Wednesday, July 19, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (61-32) host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +180 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (5-5, 4.98 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (+180) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 53, or 66.2%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 18-6 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (49%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +600 - 3rd

