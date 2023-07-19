Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on Wednesday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 94 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashing .289/.364/.542 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 18 2-for-5 3 0 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 90 hits with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.333/.515 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 18 3-for-5 3 2 5 9 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (10-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 19th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 14 7.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 5.2 4 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 48 walks and 58 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped 44 bases.

He's slashing .334/.414/.591 so far this season.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 77 RBI (92 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .256/.360/.568 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

