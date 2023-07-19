Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 11 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .283.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of them.
- In 50 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Rivera has had an RBI in 16 games this season (32.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.247
|AVG
|.318
|.244
|OBP
|.384
|.318
|SLG
|.443
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|15
|17/0
|K/BB
|19/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.