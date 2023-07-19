Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .270 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Moreno has had a hit in 38 of 67 games this year (56.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.4%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (4.5%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (21 of 67), with two or more RBI four times (6.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (23.9%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|29
|.296
|AVG
|.240
|.339
|OBP
|.284
|.339
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|25/9
|K/BB
|27/6
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.20), 54th in WHIP (1.356), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
