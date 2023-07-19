Nick Ahmed and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed has eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .230.
  • Ahmed has gotten a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).
  • In 47 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Ahmed has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (19.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.4%).
  • In 12 of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 23
.323 AVG .143
.389 OBP .155
.431 SLG .243
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
6 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 24/1
3 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Morton (10-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.