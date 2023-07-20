Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Carson Kelly (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .192 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In 41.2% of his games this season (seven of 17), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 17 games so far this year.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.037
|AVG
|.360
|.071
|OBP
|.370
|.037
|SLG
|.520
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (11-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 17th in WHIP (1.102), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers.
