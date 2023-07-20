Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (61-33) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:20 PM on July 20.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (11-3) for the Braves and Zac Gallen (11-4) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Arizona is No. 7 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (479 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule