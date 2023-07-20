Spencer Strider and Zac Gallen will each get the start when the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks face off on Thursday at Truist Park, at 12:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 109 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .427 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 479 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.330 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (11-4) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Ryne Nelson José Berríos 7/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Chris Bassitt 7/16/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves W 16-13 Away Zach Davies Bryce Elder 7/19/2023 Braves W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Charlie Morton 7/20/2023 Braves - Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds - Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds - Away Zach Davies Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Nelson Miles Mikolas 7/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Steven Matz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.