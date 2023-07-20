How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Spencer Strider and Zac Gallen will each get the start when the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks face off on Thursday at Truist Park, at 12:20 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 109 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .427 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 479 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.330 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (11-4) for his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|José Berríos
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Chris Bassitt
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|W 16-13
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Bryce Elder
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Charlie Morton
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Spencer Strider
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ben Lively
|7/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|7/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Luke Weaver
|7/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Miles Mikolas
|7/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Steven Matz
