The Atlanta Braves (61-33) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42) will clash on Thursday, July 20 at Truist Park, with Spencer Strider pitching for the Braves and Zac Gallen taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +155 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.74 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.14 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 81 games this season and won 53 (65.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Braves have a 24-8 record (winning 75% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Braves have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won three of six games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Christian Walker 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Carson Kelly 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+290)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +700 - 3rd

