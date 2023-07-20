Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Braves.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .283 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 30 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 50 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Rivera has an RBI in 16 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 50 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.247
|AVG
|.318
|.244
|OBP
|.384
|.318
|SLG
|.443
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|15
|17/0
|K/BB
|19/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 99 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Strider (11-3) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
