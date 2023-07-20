Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 20 at 12:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 walks.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 43 of 77 games this year (55.8%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (26.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has had an RBI in 23 games this year (29.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .215 AVG .355 .320 OBP .465 .331 SLG .514 10 XBH 11 2 HR 3 14 RBI 21 27/20 K/BB 18/20 6 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings