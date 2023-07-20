Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 20 at 12:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 walks.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 43 of 77 games this year (55.8%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (26.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has had an RBI in 23 games this year (29.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.215
|AVG
|.355
|.320
|OBP
|.465
|.331
|SLG
|.514
|10
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|21
|27/20
|K/BB
|18/20
|6
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 17th in WHIP (1.102), and first in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
