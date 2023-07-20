On Thursday, Jake McCarthy (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Braves.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .254 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks.

In 35 of 62 games this season (56.5%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

In 62 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 11 games this season (17.7%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .263 AVG .241 .306 OBP .366 .421 SLG .265 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 8 29/7 K/BB 17/13 14 SB 8

