Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jake McCarthy (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Braves.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .254 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks.
- In 35 of 62 games this season (56.5%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- In 62 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 11 games this season (17.7%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.263
|AVG
|.241
|.306
|OBP
|.366
|.421
|SLG
|.265
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|29/7
|K/BB
|17/13
|14
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
