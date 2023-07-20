On Thursday, Jake McCarthy (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Braves.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is batting .254 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 35 of 62 games this season (56.5%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
  • In 62 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • In 11 games this season (17.7%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 28
.263 AVG .241
.306 OBP .366
.421 SLG .265
10 XBH 1
2 HR 0
5 RBI 8
29/7 K/BB 17/13
14 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
