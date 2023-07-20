Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-6 with two doubles) in his previous game against the Braves.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .488, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 66 of 88 games this season (75.0%) Marte has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 88), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season (53.4%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.285
|AVG
|.279
|.360
|OBP
|.358
|.479
|SLG
|.497
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|31
|32/18
|K/BB
|32/20
|3
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 17th in WHIP (1.102), and first in K/9 (14.3).
