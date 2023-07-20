Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, July 20 at 12:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Braves.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .264.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 84 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this year (39.3%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 35.7% of his games this season (30 of 84), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .264 AVG .264 .322 OBP .309 .540 SLG .423 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 34/13 K/BB 25/8 2 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings