The Phoenix Mercury's (5-15) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Thursday, July 20 game against the Chicago Sky (8-12) at Footprint Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Mercury's most recent outing on Tuesday ended in a 72-66 victory against the Sun.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal 0 0.5 0 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ

NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is posting a team-high 19.1 points per game. And she is contributing 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 59.6% of her shots from the floor (second in WNBA).

The Mercury get 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Diana Taurasi.

Michaela Onyenwere is posting 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 44.2% of her shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Sug Sutton paces the Mercury in assists (5 per game), and puts up 8.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Moriah Jefferson gives the Mercury 9.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. She also posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mercury vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 154.5

