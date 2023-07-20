The Atlanta Dream versus the Connecticut Sun is one of four solid options on today's WNBA schedule.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun take on the Atlanta Dream

The Dream hit the road the Sun on Thursday at 11:30 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 15-6

15-6 ATL Record: 12-8

12-8 CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (second)

83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (second) ATL Stats: 86.4 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.0 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6

-6 CON Odds to Win: -267

-267 ATL Odds to Win: +211

+211 Total: 167.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks go on the road to face the Lynx on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 9-12

9-12 LAS Record: 7-13

7-13 MIN Stats: 79.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)

79.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth) LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 82.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 MIN Odds to Win: -142

-142 LAS Odds to Win: +117

+117 Total: 162 points

The Seattle Storm face the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces travel to face the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 4-16

4-16 LVA Record: 19-2

19-2 SEA Stats: 79.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

79.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (12th) LVA Stats: 94.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -18

-18 LVA Odds to Win: -4036

-4036 SEA Odds to Win: +1450

+1450 Total: 169.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury face the Chicago Sky

The Sky go on the road to face the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 5-15

5-15 CHI Record: 8-12

8-12 PHO Stats: 76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (eighth) CHI Stats: 77.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Brittney Griner (19.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.9 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2

-2 CHI Odds to Win: -137

-137 PHO Odds to Win: +113

+113 Total: 156.5 points

