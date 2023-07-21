Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:23 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .225.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 49.1% of his 57 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.3% of them.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (8.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 22.8% of his games this season (13 of 57), with more than one RBI three times (5.3%).
- In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.273
|AVG
|.184
|.309
|OBP
|.222
|.477
|SLG
|.291
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|27/5
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.76 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
