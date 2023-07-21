After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Ben Lively) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .182.

Kelly has picked up a hit in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in one game this year.

Kelly has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 18 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .037 AVG .321 .071 OBP .333 .037 SLG .464 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings