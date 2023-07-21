Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Ben Lively) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .182.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Kelly has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 18 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.037
|AVG
|.321
|.071
|OBP
|.333
|.037
|SLG
|.464
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed four innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
