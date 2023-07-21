Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Reds - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Braves.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 95 hits and an OBP of .364 this season.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 68.9% of his games this season (62 of 90), with at least two hits 26 times (28.9%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (20.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (37.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season (48 of 90), with two or more runs 19 times (21.1%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.276
|AVG
|.297
|.351
|OBP
|.378
|.517
|SLG
|.570
|20
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|24
|38/16
|K/BB
|39/18
|10
|SB
|19
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Lively (4-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
