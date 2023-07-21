Friday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (52-46) and Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 21.

The probable starters are Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds and Tommy Henry (5-2) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (49%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (484 total).

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule