Spencer Steer and Corbin Carroll will be among the stars on display when the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 112 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 484 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.328 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (5-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Henry has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Chris Bassitt 7/16/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves W 16-13 Away Zach Davies Bryce Elder 7/19/2023 Braves W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Charlie Morton 7/20/2023 Braves L 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds - Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds - Away Zach Davies Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Nelson Miles Mikolas 7/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tommy Henry Jack Flaherty

