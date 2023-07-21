How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Spencer Steer and Corbin Carroll will be among the stars on display when the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 112 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored 484 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.328 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (5-2) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Henry has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Chris Bassitt
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|W 16-13
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Bryce Elder
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Charlie Morton
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|L 7-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Spencer Strider
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ben Lively
|7/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|7/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Luke Weaver
|7/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Miles Mikolas
|7/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Steven Matz
|7/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Jack Flaherty
