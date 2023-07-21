Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Reds on July 21, 2023
Jonathan India and Corbin Carroll are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks play at Great American Ball Park on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 95 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.364/.542 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 92 hits with 28 doubles, 20 home runs, 39 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .263/.338/.514 slash line so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|5
|9
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Ben Lively Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Lively Stats
- The Reds' Ben Lively (4-5) will make his 10th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.
- Lively has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Lively Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 20
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|10
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|6.2
|10
|7
|7
|8
|1
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
India Stats
- India has 94 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 36 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .253/.336/.417 on the season.
- India will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 93 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .270/.359/.458 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
