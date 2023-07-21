The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) are looking for continued production from a hitter on a hot streak against the Cincinnati Reds (52-46) on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Emmanuel Rivera is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds and Tommy Henry (5-2) for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (5-2, 3.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing batters have a .253 batting average against him.

Henry heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Henry will try to collect his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (4-5) will take the mound for the Reds, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 3.72, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.204.

He has one quality starts in nine chances this season.

Lively has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.