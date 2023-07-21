The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Ben Lively TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .290 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 31 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 51), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Rivera has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), with more than one RBI four times (7.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.8%.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .247 AVG .330 .244 OBP .398 .318 SLG .484 4 XBH 10 1 HR 2 6 RBI 16 17/0 K/BB 20/11 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings